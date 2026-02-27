Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.33 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.72 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 5.25 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 0.25 cent at $11.47 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. feeder cattle was down 0.55 cent at $3.61 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.96 a pound.

