Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 5.5 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 6.75 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 0.5 cent at $11.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.03 cent at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 4.9 cents at $3.62 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.55 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.