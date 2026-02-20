Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 2.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 12.25 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.75 cent at $3.30 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $11.38 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 1.25 cents at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 3.28 cents at $3.67 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.28 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.