Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 2 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.28 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $11.39 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $2.45 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.37 cents at $3.65 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 1.5 cents at $.96 a pound.

