Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 4.5 cents at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 9.25 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 2 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 2.5 cents at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.83 cents at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.72 cent at $.92 a pound.

