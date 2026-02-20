Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 3.25 cents at $5.63 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $11.41 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.48 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.33 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.45 cent at $.94 a pound.

