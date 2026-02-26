Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.66 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 1 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $11.48 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $3.67 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.96 a pound.

