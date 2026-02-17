Goosehead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.8 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $365.3 million.

