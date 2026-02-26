Goldman Sachs BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.3 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $365.6 million.

