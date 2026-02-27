Golden Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Friday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Friday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $155.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $634.9 million.

