Golar LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.7 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $393.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLNG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.