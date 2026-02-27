Gogo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $230.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $910.5 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $905 million to $945 million.

