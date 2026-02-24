GoDaddy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $245.1 million. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $245.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.80.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $875 million, or $6.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDDY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.