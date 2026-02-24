Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140.6 million.…

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140.6 million.

The Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $826.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $537.9 million, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion.

