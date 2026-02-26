Globant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.6 million. The Luxembourg-based…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.6 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $612.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.9 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $598 million to $604 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion.

