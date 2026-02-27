Globalstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $72 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.3 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $273 million.

Globalstar expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $305 million.

