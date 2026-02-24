Global Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.6…

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Port Washington, New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $345.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.1 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIC

