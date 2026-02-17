Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.7…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.32. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $187.7 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $507.4 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.