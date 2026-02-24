Gladstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $1.8 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $14.4 million. Revenue was reported as $88.3 million.

