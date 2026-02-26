Gildan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported net income of $56.1 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported net income of $56.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $398.9 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

