Gibraltar Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $268.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.4 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

