Geron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $48 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $85.8 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $183.9 million.

