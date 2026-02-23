Gerdau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported a loss…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported a loss of $239.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $254 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.