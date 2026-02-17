Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $609.5 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $609.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $4.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.9 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24.3 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share.

