Garrett Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $891 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion.

