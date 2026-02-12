Galiano Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported net income of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $159.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.3 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $447.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

