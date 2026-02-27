Frontline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $227.9 million in its…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $227.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $624.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $426.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $379.1 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRO

