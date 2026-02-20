GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Greenbrier Christian 30
Brunswick Academy 33, Southampton Academy 23
Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23
Gainesville 72, Stafford 26
Grove Avenue Baptist 63, St. Michael 28
Heritage (Lynchburg) 66, Monticello 52
J.I. Burton 43, Thomas Walker 28
Jefferson Forest 76, Halifax County 37
Liberty-Bedford 49, Martinsville 23
Lightridge 51, Briar Woods 44
Portsmouth Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 21
Randolph-Macon Academy 43, Highland-Warrenton 17
Rappahannock County 61, William Campbell 50
Ridgeview 57, Abingdon 43
Riverside 44, Riverbend 41
Surry County 53, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 24
Temple Christian 49, Dayspring 39
Virginia Academy 75, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 41
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Grassfield 71, J.R. Tucker 20
Lloyd C. Bird 70, Cosby 43
Manchester 89, Landstown 29
Region B=
Hayfield 60, Edison 43
Osbourn Park 72, Colgan 41
Class 4=
Region D=
Sherando 82, Orange County 43
Class 5=
Region C=
Glen Allen 46, Franklin County 29
Highland Springs 51, Prince George 33
Mills Godwin 49, James River-Midlothian 28
William Fleming 73, Albemarle 8
Class 3=
Region A=
Colonial Heights 78, Booker T. Washington 13
Tabb 66, I. C. Norcom 48
York 40, Heritage (Newport News) 35
Region B=
James Monroe 59, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
Meridian 55, Fauquier 28
Skyline 66, Culpeper 34
Region C=
Turner Ashby 48, Rustburg 21
Wilson Memorial 55, Staunton 39
Class 2=
Region A=
Randolph-Henry 57, Windsor 25
Region C=
Chatham 59, James River-Buchanan 28
Floyd County 76, Appomattox 28
Radford 62, Patrick County 53
Class 1=
Region B=
Riverheads 57, Brunswick 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.