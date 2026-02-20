GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Greenbrier Christian 30 Brunswick Academy 33, Southampton Academy 23 Fuqua School 50, Blessed…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Greenbrier Christian 30

Brunswick Academy 33, Southampton Academy 23

Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23

Gainesville 72, Stafford 26

Grove Avenue Baptist 63, St. Michael 28

Heritage (Lynchburg) 66, Monticello 52

J.I. Burton 43, Thomas Walker 28

Jefferson Forest 76, Halifax County 37

Liberty-Bedford 49, Martinsville 23

Lightridge 51, Briar Woods 44

Portsmouth Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 21

Randolph-Macon Academy 43, Highland-Warrenton 17

Rappahannock County 61, William Campbell 50

Ridgeview 57, Abingdon 43

Riverside 44, Riverbend 41

Surry County 53, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 24

Temple Christian 49, Dayspring 39

Virginia Academy 75, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 41

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Grassfield 71, J.R. Tucker 20

Lloyd C. Bird 70, Cosby 43

Manchester 89, Landstown 29

Region B=

Hayfield 60, Edison 43

Osbourn Park 72, Colgan 41

Class 4=

Region D=

Sherando 82, Orange County 43

Class 5=

Region C=

Glen Allen 46, Franklin County 29

Highland Springs 51, Prince George 33

Mills Godwin 49, James River-Midlothian 28

William Fleming 73, Albemarle 8

Class 3=

Region A=

Colonial Heights 78, Booker T. Washington 13

Tabb 66, I. C. Norcom 48

York 40, Heritage (Newport News) 35

Region B=

James Monroe 59, Maggie L. Walker GS 30

Meridian 55, Fauquier 28

Skyline 66, Culpeper 34

Region C=

Turner Ashby 48, Rustburg 21

Wilson Memorial 55, Staunton 39

Class 2=

Region A=

Randolph-Henry 57, Windsor 25

Region C=

Chatham 59, James River-Buchanan 28

Floyd County 76, Appomattox 28

Radford 62, Patrick County 53

Class 1=

Region B=

Riverheads 57, Brunswick 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.