Forward Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.8 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

