FMC Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $242.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $963.9 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.93 billion.

FMC Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.9 billion.

