Flutter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $310 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.38 billion.

