Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported profit of $6.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

