First Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $520.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $4.84 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.22 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.53 billion, or $14.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.22 billion.

First Solar expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.

