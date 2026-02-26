First Advantage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $420 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.8 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.7 billion.

