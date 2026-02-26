Figs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.5…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $201.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.3 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $631.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.