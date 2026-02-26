Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

The Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.4 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $155.9 million.

