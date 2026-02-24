Fidelity National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $511 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $382 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.77 billion to $13.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.