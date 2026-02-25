Federal Signal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60.8 million.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $597.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.6 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

