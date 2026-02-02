Fabrinet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $112.6 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $3.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.26 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.45 to $3.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.