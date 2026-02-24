Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $200.7 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $810.3 million, or $5.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.07 billion.

