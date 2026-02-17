Expand Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $553 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $553 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.31 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.82 billion, or $7.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.48 billion.

