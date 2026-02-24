EXp World Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9…

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.7 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, eXp World Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $980 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPI

