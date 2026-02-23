EverQuote: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.8 million. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.54.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $195.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.3 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $692.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.