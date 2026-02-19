Evergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported profit of $84.3 million…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported profit of $84.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $855.6 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.96 billion.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.14 to $4.34 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

