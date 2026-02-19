Etsy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110.7 million.…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $881.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $881.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETSY

