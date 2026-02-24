EOG Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $701 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $5.64 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.98 billion, or $9.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.63 billion.

