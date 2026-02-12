Entergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $240.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.95 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

