Enovis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $520.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $9.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $575.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.18 billion, or $20.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

