Energy Transfer LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $868 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $25.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.17 billion, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.54 billion.

