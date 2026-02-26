Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.3 million…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $86.1 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $65.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UUUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UUUU

